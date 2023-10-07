Enemy media: 40 Israelis were killed and 750 wounded in a Hamas attack

NNA – Sky News Arabia reported on the Hebrew Channel 14 that 40 people were killed and 750 wounded in the operation launched by Hamas.

The Israeli Rescue Service had previously announced that at least 22 people were killed in the operation launched by Hamas.

For its part, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced that about 545 Israelis were injured as a result of the attack, while Israeli medical sources said that 60 of the wounded Israelis are so far in serious condition, according to ldquo;Sky News.rdquo;

