The White House: Washington “stands firmly” by Israel in confronting the Hamas attack

NNA – Washington quot;unequivocallyquot; condemned the quot;Al-Aqsa Floodquot; operation, according to a statement issued by the White House on Saturday.

The statement, as reported by Agence France-Presse, said: ldquo;The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians,rdquo; stressing, ldquo;We stand firmly with the government and people of Israel and offer our condolences to the Israelis who were killed in these attacks.rdquo;

