NNA – Russia called on Saturday for an quot;immediate ceasefirequot;, expressing its quot;deep concernquot; about the large-scale operation launched by the Hamas movement.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement reported by Agence France-Presse: ldquo;We call on the Israeli and Palestinian parties to an immediate ceasefire, to abandon violence, and to show the necessary restraint.rdquo;

