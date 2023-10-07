Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    In Jordan, demands to expel Israeli ambassador due to “Al-Aqsa Flood”

    NNA – Jordanian political and social parties and organizations called on the public to participate in a solidarity stand this afternoon near the Al-Kaluti Mosque in the capital, Amman, in support of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

    Jordan is witnessing a solidarity campaign with the Gaza Strip, accompanied by partisan and popular demands stressing the necessity of expelling the Israeli ambassador from the country, heading to the Jordan Valley region near the border with Israel, and opening the crossings, as Russia Today reported.

    For his part, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreignnbsp;and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Safadi, discussed with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in a phone call today the escalation of tension between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

    The two ministers called for efforts to stop the escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

