The occupation army launches a series of successive raids on the Gaza Strip

NNA – Russia Today reported that the Israeli army is currently launching a series of successive raids on the Gaza Strip amid the sounds of huge explosions in several places.

Eyewitnesses reported that a violent bombardment shook western Gaza City.nbsp;

It reported that a very violent raid targeted an area near the General Security headquarters on Al-Nasr Street.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the enemy army targeted an ambulance directly in front of the emergency department at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, wounding many health personnel and citizens.

