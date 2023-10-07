Premier League LIVE: Raheem Sterling STARTS as Chelsea travel to Burnley in search of a third win of the season plus updates from the 3pm kick-offs

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Man United’s permacrisis is in full swing this season.

They have lost four of their first seven games in the competition and are bottom in their Champions League group after losing to Galatasaray this week.

Protests are expected at Old Trafford this afternoon and they will face a side who beat them 4-0 at the start of last season.

A win today wouldn’t solve all of United’s problems, but another loss would be crushing.

Thomas Frank’s side were solid, but they missed Ivan Toney in front of goal. The Bees are 14th and have won just one match so far.

