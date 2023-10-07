FPM: Isn’t it time for Israel to understand that it is impossible to protect its existence without a just comprehensive peace?

NNA – The Free Patriotic Movement#39;s Media and Communication Committee considered, in annbsp;issued statement this afternoon, that ldquo;the policy of oppression adopted by Israel against the Palestinians had to erupt the anger of the oppressed,quot; adding that quot;what Gaza is witnessing today is the reaction of a people who have no choice but to resist in the face of all the occupation, oppression and killing they have been subjected to…quot;

quot;It remains for the resistance in Palestine to continue to benbsp;honorable and committed to the laws of war and respectnbsp;human rights, by refraining from the humiliating abuse of human dignity to which its children were subjected at the hands of Israel,quot; the statement went on.

It continued to question, quot;Isnrsquo;t it time for Israel to understand that it is impossible to protect its existence without a just and comprehensive peace based on rights for all, the first of which is the right of the Palestinians to establish their state?quot;

Meanwhile, at the domestic level, the Movement called on the Lebanese to rise above their divisions and to realize the seriousness of the earthquake that the region is going through, urging them to act in a way that protects the nation from repercussions.

It called for ldquo;distancing Lebanon from any negative effects, starting with waves of displacement and asylum, and what the ongoing war on the land of Palestine may cause.rdquo;

