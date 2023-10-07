Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tennenti: Our leadership is in constant contact with the parties to ensure effective coordination and avoid misunderstandings

    By

    Oct 7, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said on Saturday that the UN peacekeeping mission is closely monitoring the unfolding dramatic events in Israel.

    quot;Peacekeepers are present along the Blue Line to maintain stability and help avoid escalation. We have also adapted and enhanced our presence throughout our area of operations, including counter rocket-launching operations,quot; he added.

    quot;Our leadership has been in constant contact with the parties since the events began to ensure effective coordination and avoid misunderstandings,quot; Tenenti noted.
    nbsp;
    quot;Our primary goal is to preserve stability along the Blue Line and avoid any escalation that could have disastrous consequences for people living in the area,quot; the UNIFIL spokesperson concluded.

    nbsp;

    ==========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain beam with pride as Princess Leonor, 17, participates in a flag swearing-in ceremony at the General Military Academy

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone diet revealed! Find out what the star comfort ate on set ahead of explosive divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner and show exit

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Hamas launched a ‘surprise’ attack on Israel, but for Netanyahu’s critics, the writing was on the wall for months

    Oct 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain beam with pride as Princess Leonor, 17, participates in a flag swearing-in ceremony at the General Military Academy

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone diet revealed! Find out what the star comfort ate on set ahead of explosive divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner and show exit

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    Hamas launched a ‘surprise’ attack on Israel, but for Netanyahu’s critics, the writing was on the wall for months

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    How 1880s technology made it possible for 2 women to travel around the world in under 80 days

    Oct 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy