Tennenti: Our leadership is in constant contact with the parties to ensure effective coordination and avoid misunderstandings

NNA – UNIFIL Spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said on Saturday that the UN peacekeeping mission is closely monitoring the unfolding dramatic events in Israel.

quot;Peacekeepers are present along the Blue Line to maintain stability and help avoid escalation. We have also adapted and enhanced our presence throughout our area of operations, including counter rocket-launching operations,quot; he added.

quot;Our leadership has been in constant contact with the parties since the events began to ensure effective coordination and avoid misunderstandings,quot; Tenenti noted.

nbsp;

quot;Our primary goal is to preserve stability along the Blue Line and avoid any escalation that could have disastrous consequences for people living in the area,quot; the UNIFIL spokesperson concluded.

nbsp;

==========