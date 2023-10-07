Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    PSP: Time to stop betting on so-called “two-state solution” ability of Palestinian Authority to obtain Palestinians’ rights through futile negotiation

    By

    Oct 7, 2023

    NNA – In an issued statement this afternoon by the Progressive Socialist Partyrsquo;s Information Commission, it considered thatnbsp;the quot;Al-Aqsa Floodquot; operation has rendered quot;the Israeli enemy in an existential security crisis, proving that no matter how great the occupationrsquo;s armed capabilities are, they remain weaker than the resolve and will of the Palestinian resistance fighters, who are facing not only the Israeli war machine, but also the conspiratorial Western position, global failure, and incomprehensible Arab normalization.rdquo;

    ldquo;The Progressive Socialist Party confirms that it is time to stop betting on the so-called two-state solution and on the ability of the Palestinian Authority to obtain the rights of the Palestinians through fruitless negotiation,quot; the statement added.

    quot;It has become necessary to unite the Palestinian position behind the military confrontation against the occupation, not to compromise, and to insist on taking the rights of the Palestinians by force, which the occupation only comprehends,quot; the PSP statement concluded.

