Paris announces that it will strengthen security in France in places where Jews gather

NNA – Agence France-Presse quoted French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin today as saying that his country will enhance security in places where Jews gather and around Jewish schools in France, especially in the capital, Paris, and its suburbs, after the attack launched by Hamas in occupied Palestine.

Darmanin said during a tour in the city of Toulouse that, at the request of President Emmanuel Macron, ldquo;We issued an order to the governors to protect the gathering places, of course, and upon my return to Paris, I will chair a security meeting to find out the difficulties we may face on our lands,rdquo; adding that ldquo;there is no threatrdquo; currently.

