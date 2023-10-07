Love Island’s Faye Winter breaks her silence on her ‘devastating’ cancer scare after finding a lump in her breast: ‘I didn’t sleep for days’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Faye Winter has revealed she ‘hasn’t slept for days’ after a ‘devastating’ breast cancer scare.

The former Love Island star, 28, took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself during a doctor’s visit after finding a lump in her breast earlier this year.

Faye, who assured her followers she was given the all-clear in June, wrote a lengthy post urging followers to check themselves in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Faye captioned her photo: ‘October is a month to raise awareness about breast cancer, words we hope none of us will hear in our lifetimes, but unfortunately 1 in 8 of us will. The words are frightening, devastating and you will feel completely overwhelmed.”

‘The positive thoughts of ‘it won’t work out’ with the little voice in the back of your head that says ‘what if’.

‘I was so lucky to get the all clear in June about a lump I had found a few months earlier and so many will get good news too, but that doesn’t make those few weeks or months any easier.’

Faye then told her followers that it is essential to check your breasts for lumps.

‘Checking our breasts and cocks is essential. It’s okay to be nervous and scared, but don’t put it off or shy away from it, because getting it checked out is the first step in getting everything clear.’

She also revealed how she felt when the first photo of herself in the waiting room was taken.

‘Here I was sitting with my mum, having not slept for days before going in for my scans, thinking ‘what else could go wrong this year’, but still putting into perspective how small those problems were, on top of trying to put on a brave face.

“I felt like everything was falling apart and I just needed some good news. “I’m so lucky to have had such wonderful family, friends and Bonnie around me to check in and support me during such a strange time.”

And finally, the beauty also expressed how happy she was to finally tell her story to her followers.

‘I wasn’t sure at first about sharing my little story because 1 it seemed so small compared to others and 2 because I had so much to do I wanted to sweep it under the rug, but as soon as I shared the amount of messages I got from you saying you checked it was incredible and I’m so glad I did.

‘By the time you finish reading this, you could have checked yours! So do it now.’

Followers of the former Love Island star then flocked to the comments to praise Faye for sharing her story.

One follower wrote: ‘I had my cancer removed yesterday. Thank you for sharing this’.

While another added: ‘Thanks for sharing, I myself am a cancer survivor.’

It comes after Faye caused concern among her fans after revealing she had found a lump in her breast in June.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the reality TV star shared a candid video in which she revealed she underwent a mammogram and ultrasound to have the lump examined after discovering it while on holiday with her friends.

Faye urged her followers to have ‘a little check’ of their breasts and then praised the ‘incredible’ NHS for their care.

In the video, Faye explains that she first discovered the lump when she applied sunscreen while on holiday abroad.

She later updated her fans by revealing that she would be returning to the hospital soon and thanked her followers for their messages of support.

On her Instagram Stories, Faye said: ‘I know a lot of you have noticed that I’ve been pretty quiet on here, especially since my girls’ holiday when you were like, ‘Where’s all (my) content.’

“I didn’t want to let anyone in too early and I didn’t feel like there was a good time to talk to you guys, but I feel like today is probably the day for it.

“If anyone gets a check today, I’ll be so happy.

“I was putting on my sunscreen and I said, ‘Oops, what is she, she knows my body.’ And I found a little lump.

‘So I went to my doctors two weeks ago and they referred me and I’m going to have a mammogram and an ultrasound to make sure everything is fine and it’s nothing sinister.

“I’m sure it’s nothing and it’s just a cyst or something, but it’s been on my mind and I haven’t really been able to get it out of my head, which is fine.”

Later that day, Faye updated her followers with another selfie, writing: ‘Thank you all for the support today. I’m going back to the hospital on Thursday. Will keep you all posted.

‘I’ll leave this link here for anyone who wants to know how to check this or what to look for. Love you all,” before posting a link to the Coppafeel website.