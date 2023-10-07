Hamas: We crossed the Israeli defense lines

NNA – Hamas announced that its military wing crossed Israeli defense lines during the movement#39;s surprise attack on Israel this morning.

Hamas said in a statement that it quot;carried out a simultaneous coordinated attack on more than 50 sites in the Gaza Division and the southern region of the Israeli army, which led to the overthrow of the divisionrsquo;s defense.rdquo;

The movement added that it quot;is still waging battles in 25 locations as of this evening,quot; noting that quot;the fighting is currently taking place in the Israeli #39;Ra#39;im#39; base, the headquarters of the Gaza Division.quot;

