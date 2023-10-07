“Lebanon will turn into an oppressive police state if the resistance axis succeeds in imposing its presidential candidate,” cautions Gemayel

NNA – Lebanese Kataeb Party Chief, MP Sami Gemayel, warned that ldquo;Lebanon will turn into a security police state if we allow Hezbollah and its allies to impose their candidate as president of the republic for a new period of six years, during which Lebanonrsquo;s facet will be changed, other opinions will be suppressed, and everyone who rejects the process of infringement on the Lebanese decision will be forced to migrate.rdquo;

Gemayel considered that the various parties in Lebanon are ready to accept a consensual figure that has the minimum specifications and covers the files to become president, with the exception of Hezbollah, which insists on imposing its candidate and is not satisfied with the democratic game or with consensus.

ldquo;What we are exposed to is an occupation attempt carried out by an armed, ideological militia that receives orders from abroad and wants to forcefully impose, disrupt and threaten the President of the Republic of Lebanon,rdquo; Gemayel went on.

He consequently emphasized ldquo;the need for creating a balance to stand up to what is happening and to form a broad, unified front that leads a peaceful confrontation to get out of the process of kidnapping Lebanon.rdquo;

Gemayelrsquo;s words came during an oath-taking ceremony for a number of new members joining the party from the Metn region.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.