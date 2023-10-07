Foreign Ministry: Syria supports resistance of Palestinian people against the Israeli occupation

NNA – Damascus, SANA- Syria described the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood as honorable and assured that the resistance is the only way to achieve the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

ldquo;Palestinian resistance factions marked a new chapter of struggle on the path to achieving the inalienable Palestinian rights through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the racist Zionist entity,rdquo; Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement reiterated Syria condemnation of brutal practices of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people and considered that the Palestinian resistancersquo;s response demonstrates the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their land.

ldquo;Syria reiterates its support for the Palestinian people against Zionist terrorism and stresses that Palestine is close to achieving the desired victory,rdquo; the statement concluded. — SANA

