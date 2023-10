NNA – Kuwait expressed its quot;deep concernquot; towards the developments between Israel and the Palestinians, holding Israel responsible for quot;the blatant attacks committed by the Israeli occupation authorities against the brotherly Palestinian people.quot;

In a statement reported by Reuters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to ldquo;end the provocative occupation practicesrdquo; and the ldquo;settlement expansion policy.rdquo;

