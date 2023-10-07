Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamas attacks indicate the self-confidence of the Palestinians in confronting Israel

    By

    Oct 7, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Iranian semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the attacks launched by the Islamic Resistance Movement quot;Hamasquot; today quot;indicate the self-confidence of the Palestinians in confronting Israel.quot;

    ISNA quoted statements made by Kanaani in an interview, saying: ldquo;In this operation, the element of surprise and other common methods was used, and this indicates the self-confidence of the Palestinian people in the face of the occupiers.rdquo;

    Government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told the Islamic Republic of Iran News Agency (IRNA) that the attacks ldquo;proved that the Zionist regime is more weak than ever and that the initiative is in the hands of young Palestinians,rdquo; according to quot;Reutersquot;.

