Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone diet revealed! Find out what the star comfort ate on set ahead of explosive divorce from ex Christine Baumgartner and show exit

Kevin Costner enjoyed a few helpings of comfort food on the set of Yellowstone as he headed toward a divorce from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner.

The 68-year-old star — who played John Dutton on the hit show for five seasons — often put his diet aside to indulge in a delicious dessert amid his scandalous breakup, according to Yellowstone’s chef Gabriel Guilbeau. head of craft services.

“Kevin always likes to tell me that he’s on a diet and cut out sugar, and then he asks me to make him an apple pie,” Gabriel revealed to Delicious during a recent interview. ‘Usually on the same day.’

The celebrity chef said the Oscar winner hung around his makeshift kitchen hoping to score some sweets while filming, even though Kevin was a picky eater.

“Before he met me, he believed he lived solely on canned chili peppers and hot dogs,” Gabriel joked.

In addition to the apple pie, Gabriel, who also plays Chef Gator on the wildly popular series, said he often offered Kevin and the cast classics like gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya and barbecue.

Kevin’s choice of comfort food came as he neared the end of his time on the show and the end of his 18-year marriage.

Just as he officially quit Yellowstone in May and announced that the fifth season will be his last, he also revealed his split from Christine.

Now the former couple has reached a settlement in the bitter legal war.

The couple were set to battle over whether Christine, 49, would get $855,000 to pay her legal bills – something that has now been taken off the table.

A joint statement from Costner and Baumgartner to DailyMail.com read: ‘Kevin and Christine Costner have reached an amicable and mutually agreed resolution to all issues relating to their divorce proceedings.’

According to TMZIf Christine contests the verdict, “she would have to repay Kevin more than $1 million and pay his attorney’s fees for the prenuptial agreement.”

Upon hearing this, the mother of three “agreed to the terms of a three-page settlement letter this weekend.”

Kevin’s legal team – led by ‘disso queen’ Laura Wasser – had won a series of legal battles that led to the settlement.

Last month, a friend told DailyMail.com that Christine had agreed to settle because Kevin has “all the power.”

The friend explained, “Christine really had no choice but to settle because Kevin had all the power. If she had continued to fight, she would have risked losing everything.

“Christine said it is what it is. That she will not miss the court proceedings and sleepless nights. She said it’s a win for the children because no child wants to experience this, let alone in public.”

‘She was the one who wanted to settle things out of court in the first place. She never wanted anything from this circus.

“It’s been a living nightmare and now she just wants to move on and start over and make her new house a home.”

During their nearly 19-year marriage, the Dances With Wolves star and his estranged wife welcomed three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.