<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain looked like proud parents as they watched Princess Leonor take part in the flag investiture ceremony today.

Their 17-year-old daughter, heir to the Spanish throne and holder of the title Princess of Asturias, appeared regal in military uniform as she stood in formation alongside her fellow cadets.

The ceremony at the Zaragoza Military Academy was presided over by his father, King Felipe, 55, who was joined by Queen Letizia, 51.

While the monarch wore his military uniform, his wife opted for a sleeveless blue and black polka dot dress with a dropped hem and cinched waist.

In keeping with tradition, the ceremony saw Leonor kiss the Spanish flag after swearing allegiance to her king.

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain looked like proud parents as they watched Princess Leonor take part in the flag investiture ceremony today.

Leonor looked regal in military uniform as she stood in formation alongside her fellow cadets. Pictured right: According to tradition, the ceremony saw Leonor kiss the Spanish flag after swearing allegiance to her king.

After the Spanish anthem was played, King Felipe reviewed the troops, marching ahead of his daughter.

The princess, who will be 18 at the end of this month, had spent the whole week rehearsing for four hours a day, local media reported.

Her sister, Infanta Sofía of Spain, 16, was notably absent from today’s event because she studies at UWC Atlantic College in the Welsh county of Vale of Glamorgan.

The school is often nicknamed “Hippie Hogwarts” due to its progressive approach to education and its picturesque castle setting.

Leonor’s Zaragoza General Military Academy, meanwhile, follows a strict schedule during the week, but the princess is free to return home on weekends if she is not on maneuvers.

After the Spanish anthem, King Felipe reviewed the troops, marching in front of his daughter.

The princess, who turns 18 at the end of this month, had spent the entire week rehearsing for four hours a day.

The ceremony at the Zaragoza Military Academy was presided over by his father, King Felipe, 55, who was joined by Queen Letizia, 51.

Princess Leonor of Spain takes oath under the Spanish flag in official ceremony

After training at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, the Spanish equivalent of Sandhurst, he entered the naval school and completed his three years at the General Air Academy.

The princess revealed her enthusiasm for being a cadet during the Princesa de Girona Foundation awards ceremony in Girona, Catalonia on July 5.

She said: “I have just finished secondary school and am about to start a new phase with a period of military training.

“I’m happy because I know how much the Spanish appreciate our armed forces… it’s an important moment in my life and I feel very excited and determined to continue learning and giving the best of myself .”