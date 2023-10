NNA – Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, informed the Arab countries that Israel could not provide them with any protection.

He said in a speech he delivered today, asnbsp;reported by Reuters: quot;The Palestinian armed factions intend to expand the ongoing battle in Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem.quot;

He added, quot;The battle has moved to the heart of the Zionist entity.quot;

