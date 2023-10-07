Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry urges international community to bear its responsibilities, says developments in Palestine are due to occupation’s daily intensified attacks on Islamic, Christian sanctities

NNA ndash; The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced in a statement that it is ldquo;following with great concern the field developments taking place on the land of Palestine, which come as a direct result of Israelrsquo;s continued occupation of the Palestinian territories and its daily attacks on Islamic and Christian sanctities, its policy of settlement expansion, annexation of lands, and depriving the steadfast Palestinians of their minimum rights.rdquo;

The Foreign Ministry stressed that quot;the solution lies in the international community assuming its responsibilities in pressuring Israel to return to the peace option with its well-known references, especially the Arab Peace Initiative that was issued by the Beirut Summit in 2002, the establishment of the Palestinian state with Holy Jerusalem as its capital, and the return of Palestinian refugees to their homes.quot;

The Ministry warned in its statement that quot;the failure to find a just, lasting and comprehensive solution based on ending the occupation of Arab lands and resolving the Palestinian issue threatens international peace and security.quot;

