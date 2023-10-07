Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Salam meets with World Bank delegation: We will support the agricultural industries sector, food security is our priority

    By

    Oct 7, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade,nbsp;Amin Salam, held today a meeting with a delegation from the World Bank currently visiting Lebanon from Washington, with the aim of discussing enhancing food security for the Lebanese amidst the continuing economic crisis.

    Discussions during the meeting focused on the wheat loan and the Green Agri-food Transformation for Economic Recovery (GATE) project.

    In this connection, Salam said: quot;We succeeded in fortifying food security and securing uninterrupted supplies of wheat in the most difficult circumstances, from the Ukrainian-Russian war to the absence of silos, to attempts at smuggling and stealing wheat.quot;

    ldquo;We are now working to revive the economy by supporting the agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises, and this is an economic development project par excellence,rdquo; Salam maintained.

    It is worth mentioning that the development objective of the Green Agri-food Transformation for Economic Recovery (GATE) project in Lebanon is to improve the resilience of farmers and SMEs in the Lebanese agri-food sector.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    New billboard campaign launched in search of missing Californian mother, declared deceased following witness report of fentanyl-laced Adderall overdose at a party in 2021

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    How to Protect Yourself from ‘Phantom Hacker’ Campaigns Sweeping the US, as FBI Sounds the Alarm

    Oct 7, 2023
    News Politics

    As war broke out, Trump focused on Tish James, N.Y. fraud trial

    Oct 7, 2023

    You missed

    News

    New billboard campaign launched in search of missing Californian mother, declared deceased following witness report of fentanyl-laced Adderall overdose at a party in 2021

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    How to Protect Yourself from ‘Phantom Hacker’ Campaigns Sweeping the US, as FBI Sounds the Alarm

    Oct 7, 2023
    News Politics

    As war broke out, Trump focused on Tish James, N.Y. fraud trial

    Oct 7, 2023
    News

    What is Hamas?

    Oct 7, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy