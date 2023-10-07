Salam meets with World Bank delegation: We will support the agricultural industries sector, food security is our priority

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade,nbsp;Amin Salam, held today a meeting with a delegation from the World Bank currently visiting Lebanon from Washington, with the aim of discussing enhancing food security for the Lebanese amidst the continuing economic crisis.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the wheat loan and the Green Agri-food Transformation for Economic Recovery (GATE) project.

In this connection, Salam said: quot;We succeeded in fortifying food security and securing uninterrupted supplies of wheat in the most difficult circumstances, from the Ukrainian-Russian war to the absence of silos, to attempts at smuggling and stealing wheat.quot;

ldquo;We are now working to revive the economy by supporting the agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises, and this is an economic development project par excellence,rdquo; Salam maintained.

It is worth mentioning that the development objective of the Green Agri-food Transformation for Economic Recovery (GATE) project in Lebanon is to improve the resilience of farmers and SMEs in the Lebanese agri-food sector.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

nbsp;