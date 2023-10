NNA – The Israeli occupation forces targeted towers in the Gaza Strip.

Sky News Arabia said that videos showed the targeting of the 14-storey Palestine Tower in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

For its part, the Hamas movement said in response to the targeting of the tower: ldquo;Now that the occupation has bombed the Palestine Tower in the middle of Gaza City, Tel Aviv must stand on one leg and wait for our earth-shattering response.rdquo;

