New billboard campaign launched in search of missing Californian mother, declared deceased following witness report of fentanyl-laced Adderall overdose at a party in 2021

Billboards have popped up in LA in a new attempt to find the ‘missing mother’ who mysteriously disappeared two years ago and has since been declared dead.

Heidi Planck, 39, disappeared in 2021 under very mysterious circumstances and was declared dead in February this year – despite no body being found.

Family members have not accepted the judge’s ruling and continue to search for the mother of one child. Their latest effort is a billboard campaign that has placed huge signs all over the west side of Los Angeles.

The billboards read, “MISSING MOM,” “last seen October 17, 2021 in Downtown LA” and included the hashtag “#FindHeidiPlanck.”

According to a publicity agencya billboard in LA can cost up to $50,000 per month. It is unclear how the family is financing their campaign.

Planck’s disappearance sparked widespread interest in the strange case after details of her dramatic life and rumors about the day of her disappearance were revealed.

Planck was last seen at halftime at her then 10-year-old son’s flag football game in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey. Later that day the accountant was caught on surveillance footage walking her dog near an apartment complex in downtown LA.

The dog was later found alone hours after her disappearance, wandering around the 28th floor of the Hope + Flower apartment building.

Within weeks of her death, authorities said they found evidence in the apartment building that led them to believe she was dead, but her death was not officially announced until years later.

A witness claimed in the months after her disappearance that Planck died while attending a party at the LA apartment complex.

They said she collapsed and fell unconscious after taking Adderall laced with fentanyl, prompting panicked partygoers who witnessed the alleged overdose to dispose of her body to hire the illegal activities that took place at the event.

The claims were discovered by an internet sleuth, who reported it The American sun that they spoke to a partygoer who witnessed Heidi’s death at the 40th floor party.

They said she joined the party after stopping at the building to pick up Adderall from a man she was dating at the time.

“There was a big party on the 40th floor so she dropped her dog off at a dog sitter’s house, apparently she had done the same thing before,” the witness claimed.

“So she was at a really big party and they were gambling with cryptocurrency, there were a lot of drugs and strippers and they brought a stripper pole there and they had a DJ.

According to a witness, Planck attended a party at the LA apartment complex after stopping to pick up Adderall from a man she was dating at the time.

“She wasn’t on any other drugs, but they told me the Adderall was laced with fentanyl.

“I was told she made a misfit in the middle of the dance floor, fell and broke a glass she was holding.

“A group of people tried to revive her, but they couldn’t and they got scared because there were a lot of illegal things going on in that apartment that night.”

The alleged witness also claimed that she came across Heidi’s body after it was thrown in the trash can, where it became stuck on the 28th floor.

Although her official cause of death has not been revealed, the judge in the case ruled that she died on October 17 at 9 p.m., after “convincing arguments” and testimony from the investigating officer in the case.

The decision to declare Planck dead came after her ex-husband pleaded to settle the case so their son could claim money from her life insurance policy, according to The US Sun.

The ex-husband, James Wayne, spoke about a series of strange events that happened with his ex-wife before she went missing – as well as her history of drug abuse, psychotic breakdowns and bizarre behavior.

According to a statement from her ex-husband, Planck once destroyed her then four-year-old son’s bedroom before jumping out of the window and climbing half-naked onto the neighbors’ roofs.

That was after she told him she had to leave a Rite Aid because it was “too intense” and repeatedly tried to give him a plate of bacon as he drove her home.

Former husband Jim Wayne made the statement in 2015 as part of his effort to gain custody of their son, who turned 11 earlier this month.

Wayne previously told DailyMail.com that he was not aware of any ties his ex-wife may have had to anyone in the building where she allegedly went to pick up the Adderall.

But video obtained by CBS LA from a resident confirmed that Planck had been in the area just before she disappeared.

Planck is seen wearing a face mask and casually walking her dog in the same clothes she was seen wearing on her home surveillance footage earlier that day, but without her bag.

In 2015 court papers, Wayne, now 63, said he feared his son was at “imminent risk of harm” from Planck.

He said she checked herself into a psychiatric facility in October 2015, but on her second day there she called him and asked, “Can you please take me home?”

“I’m in a scary place,” she added, “and they’re bothering me.”

When he asked her why she felt that way, she replied, “Every time I sit down to pee, I have to poop.”

She then asked why she had a C-section scar and denied having a child.

Two days earlier, Wayne, Planck and their son had had to leave Rite Aid in a hurry.

He took her and their son to her house and left. But before he could get home, she called and asked him to pick them up.

“When I came back…she was standing outside with our son, a full plate of bacon in her hands. The entire ride back home she repeatedly offered me bacon and seemed somewhat intoxicated,” Wayne said.

When they arrived at his house, Wayne, a hairdresser, said he was going to watch football on TV while his ex-wife and son went into the boy’s room.

“About an hour after they were in the room, I heard a very loud thud and bang. I didn’t think to go into the room to check because our son was laughing and I could hear that everything was fine.

But half an hour later the boy came out.

‘He was very excited and looked a little guilty and said, ‘Dad, you have to come and see my room… my mother has made a mess of it.’ ‘

Wayne said the room was “in complete chaos.”

“I looked out the window and saw what looked like her legs going over a fence.”

Neighbors called police who found Planck in a nearby backyard “partially clothed, turning a circuit breaker on and off.”

Wayne and Planck married in 2008 and divorced four years later after the birth of their son.