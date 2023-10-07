Sat. Oct 7th, 2023

    Second Day of Russian Missile Strikes Target Ukrainian Ports and Grain Ships

    Russia carried out a second consecutive day of missile strikes on Ukrainian ports, wounding four people, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.

    The attacks on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region come amid Russian efforts to shut down Ukrainian shipping centers, which have recently announced plans to increase their operations after being blockaded earlier in the war. The back-to-back days of Russian missiles damaged a boarding house, a granary, local apartment buildings, and nine trucks, The New York Times reported.

    The four people hurt in the latest round of attacks were reportedly injured by broken glass from the explosions.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

