Cardi B goes TOPLESS while having her dress taken in on a plane using hair tie ‘TikTok hack’

Cardi B went topless in a new video on social media as she fell back on a TikTok hack to get her sparkly silver dress taken in.

She was on a private flight with a few members of her entourage, including former publicist Patientce Foster, one of the maestros behind her career.

Patientce got together with Cardi’s makeup artist to use a hair tie to tie the rap star’s dress from the back.

To get the job done, Cardi had to let her dress fall down the front — which, considering she was braless, could have left her bare.

However, Cardi kept her arms folded in front of her body and also used a bee emoji so she didn’t show more than she wanted.

Making it possible: Cardi B went topless in a new social media video as she fell back on a TikTok hack to get her sparkly silver dress taken

Details: She was on a private flight with a few members of her entourage, including former publicist Patientce Foster, one of the maestros behind her career

Once the hair tie trick was completed, Cardi spun around in her dress and shook her ample backside at the camera.

“So my stylist wasn’t on the plane with me, so Patience and my makeup artist did this TikTok hack to take my dress… would you like to try this???” she asked her fans on X (formerly Twitter). ‘Teamwork makes the dream work!!!’

Her upbeat video comes after she sent an ominous message to her ‘haters’ following footage of Kanye West calling her an ‘Illuminati plant’.

The WAP rapper warned people to leave her alone and let her make music on an Instagram live as she threatened to release ‘receipts’ that would collapse the internet.

The 30-year-old had previously responded to West — who accused her of being a plant in an unreleased 2018 documentary — by sharing his own words from 2022 when he said, “I always believed in her.”

In the clip, Cardi B said, “To my haters, and all you motherfuckers who wanna see shit, leave me the fuck alone ’cause I’m coming with receipts.”

She barked: ‘I’m going to fucking destroy this internet, b****. I tried not to disappoint my fans because I was trying to be Cardi B, the professional. But Belcalis (her real name), the demon, would come very close. And I don’t want that, because I don’t want to disappoint my fans.’

She thundered further, “I’ll just say this: People love Cinderella until Cinderella gets a glass house. To my haters and all you muthaf**kas who want to see shit, leave me the fuck alone. Because I come with receipts. I come with receipts, years old receipts.

Oops: To get the job done, Cardi had to let her dress fall down from the front — which, considering she had no bra, could have left her naked

Precaution: However, Cardi kept her arms folded and also used a bee emoji so she didn’t show more than she wanted

Use it or lose it: When the hair tie trick was completed, Cardi twirled around in her dress and shook her backside at the camera

“I got receipts from all you n****s and all you b****es. And I’ll fucking destroy this internet, b**** (…) It’ll be insane. So let me keep it cute. I have grown up. Keep me there. ‘Cause this shit will go away, b****. I’ll land a muthaf**king helly in this b****. Facts.

“And I’m not even just saying it out of my mouth. I literally got real receipts with dates. So leave me, because none of you are ready for that. You will be ready for a reason. Let me mind my business. Let me keep working. Let me be a mother. Let me keep releasing music,” she requested.

Cardi had previously responded to the now 46-year-old Chicago native’s viral clip by tweeting and then deleting a clip from 2022 in which West spoke highly of her and her talents. Hollywood Unlocked clamp.

In the clip, released the same year the pair collaborated on the song Hot S***, he says he had supported Cardi B since her time on reality show Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

“I’ve always believed in her since she was on the show,” West said in the clip, which Cardi B posted with a heart emoji.

This seems to contradict the newly surfaced comments from 2018.

West says that Cardi B doesn’t “write her raps” and is “just there to sound as ignorant as possible and then make songs like, ‘F*** them and get some money.’

West — who has largely disappeared from the media since making a series of anti-Semitic comments late last year — added that Cardi B has “literally replaced Nicki Minaj” and was “intentionally” positioned at the level of stardom she has achieved.

‘Leave me alone’: Cardi (pictured in an Instagram live) warned her ‘haters’ to back off to avoid dropping ‘coupons’ that would collapse the internet

Bad blood: Kanye West (pictured in 2020) suggested Cardi B was an industry factory – specifically “an Illuminati factory” – in an unreleased 2018 documentary that leaked on Sunday

“Now she doesn’t know what to do,” he continued, “and she has no idea what the hell is going on.

“She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. It’s not a blessing from the damn universe.’

Cardi B isn’t the first big name to face this accusation.

A similar discourse has swirled around Billie Eilish, Ice Spice and Katy Perry in recent years, linked to a seemingly instantaneous rise to fame that some say is being “crammed down consumers’ throats,” according to a 2020 study. Complex function.