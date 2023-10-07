Priyanka Chopra finds herself entangled in Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s separation: ‘Priyanka cherishes Sophie and her nieces’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce not only causes bitterness between the former couple, but also creates a messy situation with their extended family.

A source reports that sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who was recently in New York, is especially torn over the breakup.

“Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends apart, but a few are in the middle of this mess,” the insider shared Life and style.

Apparently, Priyanka, 41, is having a hard time navigating the tense situation.

“She and Sophie were very close,” the insider said.

“There was a time when Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London, and so would Nick and Priyanka,” the source explains.

“Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything that will jeopardize their presence in her life.”

In a 2019 interview with Elle moments before Sophie and Joe tied the knot, the Citadel actress said: “I never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inherit the family by proxy.

“Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together,” Priyanka continued. ‘She’s incredible. By the time this comes out, she will be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family.’

The Game of Thrones actress, 27, has claimed she was blindsided by Joe’s divorce filing and his refusal to let her travel to Britain with daughters Willa, three, and Delphine, 14 months, as they had previously agreed . .

Taylor Swift, who dated Joe, 34, for a few months in 2008, approached Sophie and invited her to girls’ nights in New York, where Sophie lives with her daughters while Joe is on tour with his brothers.

Sophie and her girls are reportedly staying at an apartment the Grammy winner owns while she tries to make a deal with her soon-to-be ex.

The former couple has been working through court-ordered mediation to determine the details of their divorce, including how to handle child custody.

Joe is reportedly looking for a 50/50 settlement.

Things have already gotten ugly in the legal back-and-forth and could get even uglier if the couple is forced to air their laundry during a divorce trial, currently scheduled for January 2.

A legal filing from Joe details how the couple’s three-year marriage quickly deteriorated in August after he allegedly saw his wife insulting him on their Ring camera.

The Only Human artist filed for divorce two weeks later, claiming their relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

Sources close to the singer have reportedly tried to portray Sophie as someone who was partying too hard and left Joe to care for their daughters.

Joe’s lawyer has already said he will call multiple witnesses if the details have to be worked out in court.

The Staircase star responded with her own lawsuit in New York, seeking protection under international child abduction laws, after Joe refused to surrender the children’s passports for Sophie’s planned return to Britain.

The compromise was that she would remain in New York until the divorce was finalized.

In the court papers, the Survive actress claimed that the couple sold their Miami home in March and purchased a $9 million home near Oxford, England, which they intended as their “forever home.”

Sophie went further into legal files in Miami, where she included a letter the musician wrote to the property’s seller, showing he was excited about the prospect of living there.

The former couple paid a 10 percent down payment of $900,000 on the house on July 7, two months before they split. The final purchase, which would take place in December, is up in the air.