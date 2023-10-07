Lawsuit Filed Against Elite Private School Paying $63K a Year, Alleging Racial Discrimination Towards Transportation Commissioner’s Daughters

New York City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is suing a prominent private school for racially discriminating against his two daughters

New York City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez is suing a prominent private school for racially discriminating against his two daughters.

Rodriguez’s daughters were discriminated against at the elite Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx, the shocking lawsuit alleges.

Rodriguez and his senior wife, director of the Department of Education, allege the $63,000-a-year school discriminated against their eldest daughter, now 16, and retaliated against the family for their complaints by expelling their youngest daughter, 10 years old. to steer.

The institution “purposefully and intentionally discriminated against persons of color.” . . and deliberately and deliberately retaliated against people of color. . . who complained about racism at school,” reads the family’s lawsuit filed in June.

The children also suffered from a “racially charged school atmosphere” from white students who were repeatedly racist and committed biased acts that went unpunished, the legal filings allege.

Rodriguez (right) and his wife, director of the Department for Education (second from left), sue for $63,000 a year to Ethical Culture Fieldston School in the Bronx

It is the latest in a series of lawsuits facing the elite New York institution (photo)

Racist acts included white students leaving watermelons in a black administrator’s office in 2016 and recording themselves using the N-word in a song in 2018.

The parents also allege that ninth-grade math teacher Stephanie Weber forced their eldest daughter and other students of color to complete their tests in class but allowed white children to take them home.

The teacher, Stephanie Weber, also allegedly ridiculed the teen in front of her classmates, ignoring white students when they behaved in a similar manner.

The day after Melendez complained to the school, Weber falsely accused Rodriguez’s eldest daughter of cheating during an in-class exercise, the lawsuit said.

As the spotting continued, the teen, who had attended the school since kindergarten in 2012, withdrew from Fieldston shortly before the end of the semester, court papers said.

Additionally, when Melendez complained, Head of School Joe Algrant responded by expelling her youngest daughter from school in September 2022, just before the start of fourth grade.

The lawsuit claims the younger sister was punished because she “sent a clear message to other students and families of color at the school that criticism of the school’s racially hostile environment would have serious consequences.”

The lawsuit is one of at least four discrimination lawsuits filed against the progressive school in the past three years.

Earlier this year, a pair of black alumni filed separate lawsuits against Fieldston over claims that they suffered racial harassment from teachers and peers during their time there.

In 2021, a Fieldston alumni alleged that the school did not provide its Black children with the same academic opportunities as their white classmates, and that it did not adequately punish white students who engaged in racist behavior.

A spokesperson for Fieldston told the New York Post that many of the allegations in the lawsuit date back to 2016 and have since been addressed by the school.

“We treat all allegations of this nature very seriously and ECFS prioritizes our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion by striving to create a welcoming environment in which all students can excel,” the spokesperson said, adding that the school recently its ‘Community and Social Impact department.