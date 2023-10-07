Harvard Professor Expresses Regret for Misinformed Statement Regarding Hamas Attack on Israel and Netanyahu’s Corruption Allegations

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Harvard professor apologized for suggesting that the Hamas attack on Israel – described as the deadliest attack on Israel in years – was an attempt to divert attention from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “own corruption” .

Harvard emeritus professor Laurence Tribe, who teaches constitutional law, posted the comment on X, formerly Twitter, just hours after a surprise Hamas attack on Israel early Saturday morning in which militants opened fire, killing dozens of civilians and soldiers near the Gaza Strip.

Tribe expressed regret over what he called an “ill-informed” claim and quickly deleted the post, but those who saw it were outraged, calling the professor an “idiot” who “needs to get involved somewhere.”

Liberal political commentator Keith Olbermann also criticized Tribe’s claims, calling them “idiotic and indefensible.” Fox news reported.

Pictured: Harvard emeritus professor Laurence Tribe, who teaches constitutional law, posted the comment on X, formerly Twitter, just hours after a surprise Hamas attack on Israel early Saturday

A fiery explosion on a Palestinian apartment building following an airstrike by Israel in Gaza City following an attack in Israel by militant Hamas rulers

A crying child in her father’s arms stands outside a building decimated by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City early Saturday morning

Reporter Julie Kelly was among those outraged by Tribe’s post, telling him to “get involved somewhere.”

Actor and conservative Matthew Marsden expressed his anger, telling Tribe: “What a bad person you are.”

In the now-deleted post, Tribe asked: “Is Netanyahu wagging the war dog to draw attention to his own war against the independent judiciary?”

Can anyone pass that up?

The message was also related to the Washington Post’s reporting on the violent attack taking place in Israel.

The claim he made appeared to be based on a conspiracy theory that Netanyahu is waging a war against Hamas militants to distract from his own corruption in the government.

Tribe told Fox News Digital the reason for the message and subsequently apologized.

“I sent the tweet in response to Netanyahu’s reported comments before I saw the news about what Hamas had actually done, after which I immediately deleted the tweet as a clearly premature, ill-informed and inappropriate response to incomplete information.”

He added: “I naturally condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks and the unthinkable atrocities against the Israeli people, including the murder and kidnapping of civilians, in the strongest possible terms and fully support Israel’s right to self-defense, despite my long-standing condemnation of the Israeli government. occupation of Gaza and its activities in the West Bank.”

Thousands of rockets were launched and Hamas gunmen ambushed at least 22 areas outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and communities about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from the Gaza border. Associated press reported.

Many of the armed militants are said to have roamed the streets for hours, shooting innocent people. At least a hundred people were killed and hundreds were injured. Some Israeli civilians and soldiers were captured and taken to Gaza, Israel’s National Rescue Service said.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari told reporters that militants also carried out hostage-taking in two cities.

On Saturday afternoon, hours after the deadly attack, Netanyahu said: “What happened today will not be seen in Israel and I will make sure it does not happen again,” he said.

“The IDF will immediately use its full force to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. We will avenge this black day.’

“We will turn into ruins all the places in this evil city where Hamas is hiding. Gaza residents, get out of there now.”

An Israeli flag is burned during a celebration by Hezbollah supporters during the attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his country ‘at war’ on Saturday

Netanyahu has been a political leader in Israel for almost twenty years. He has been the country’s Prime Minister since December 2022, having previously held the position from 1996 to 1999 and again from 2009 to 2021. He is the chairman of the Likud Party.

On Saturday, he declared that his country is now “at war” with the Palestinian group Hamas, after the extremist group launched a deadly barrage of rocket attacks and sent militants into Israeli areas.

There has been a conflict between Israel and Palestine for decades. Netanyahu launched airstrikes in Gaza and promised to impose an “unprecedented price.”

Early on Saturday, the Prime Minister spoke about the attack and its execution on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear the hostile forces that have infiltrated our territory and restore security and tranquility to the communities that have been attacked.”

The Prime Minister added: “The second goal is at the same time to exact a huge price from the enemy, including within the Gaza Strip. The third goal is to strengthen other fronts so that no one accidentally joins this war.’

At least 40 people in Israel were killed in the horror attack, Israeli officials said. As of 3 p.m. Saturday, Israel’s Health Ministry reported that 908 people had been injured and taken to Israeli hospitals, CNN reported.

Nearly 200 people have been killed and more than 1,600 injured in Gaza, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The deadly attack took place on Shabbat and just hours away from the eve of Simchat Torah.

Earlier this week, Jews around the world celebrated Sukkot and observed the High Holidays of Rosh Hoshana and Yom Kippur.

*This is a development story