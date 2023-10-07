Alec Baldwin cuts a casual figure in a red polo shirt on a shopping trip in The Hamptons… after Rust producers were accused of ‘obstructing’ a criminal investigation

<!–

Alec Baldwin was spotted on Saturday morning during a day of shopping in The Hamptons.

The 65-year-old artist cut a casual figure as he took a quick stroll through a parking lot before picking up his purchases.

The 30 Rock actor, who recently shared a rare family snap to his Instagram account, opted for a burgundy-colored polo shirt and slim-fitting dark gray pants.

Baldwin also wore a pair of tri-color Skechers and held a black sweater over his left forearm.

The Academy Award-winning artist completed his look for the day with a pair of tiny sunglasses.

The actor’s outing came just one day after he and other producers of the upcoming western film Rust were accused of obstructing a criminal investigation into the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, which took place on the set of the feature film.

The cinematographer died after she was hit by a bullet fired from a revolver held by Baldwin, who was filming a scene on the film’s set in New Mexico, on October 21, 2021.

News of the claim was revealed by various media on Friday Deadline reported that the allegations were made by Special Counsel Kari T. Morrissey during a hearing that took place Friday.

During the hearing, which was held over documents related to the film, Morrissey alleged that the project’s production team had deliberately made the case difficult to investigate.

The special counsel states, “Rust Productions intervened, obstructed, or obstructed the criminal investigation in this case.”

Morrissey then expressed her thoughts on why the fatal shooting had occurred in the first place.

“This entire tragedy happened because Rust Productions cut corners every chance they could and hired inexperienced and poorly equipped crew members,” she said.

The hearing took place as part of Morrissey’s case against Rust’s gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter last January, although his charges were dropped in April.

Prosecutors have stated that they may re-file charges against the Beetlejuice actor in the future.

Hutchins’ family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit related to the fatal shooting, although it was settled last October.

The actor eventually returned to the set of the feature film to complete his scenes for the film, and the crew wrapped on May 22.