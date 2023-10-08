Hapless Netanyahu Was Totally Unprepared for Attack

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

The sudden and massive attack unleashed by Hamas against Israel on Saturday, has its roots in a long history of conflict. It may seem to echo past attacks. But it is very different in several key respects.

First, it is by far the most complex attack orchestrated by Hamas against Israel in its history. Secondly, it caught Israel completely unawares and, in many respects, unprepared. In fact, it represents the biggest Israeli intelligence failure in at least half a century. Finally, while Israelis and the world were justifiably outraged at Hamas’ brutality, the anger of millions of Israelis including many close to their security services was also directed at what was seen as the catastrophic mismanagement of Israeli national security by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his administration.

Netanyahu has now promised a “prolonged” assault on Gaza in response. Weeks of bloodshed seem a certainty. Major Middle East diplomatic initiatives including “normalization” negotiations between Israel, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. will very likely be put on hold. And the future of both the Netanyahu government and the Hamas leadership seems very much in doubt.

