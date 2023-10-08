Where to watch WWE Fastlane live streams: See John Cena, LA Knight, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

WWE Fastlane is upon us, and the card is shaping up to be a banger. The squared circle will sit inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, wherein stars John Cena and LA Knight will take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. It’s all going down at 8 p.m. ET. We’ll show you exactly how and where to watch Fastlane live streams once the fireworks go off.

Other hot matches on the card include Rey Mysterio and the LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, Iyo Sky vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka in a triple-threat match for the WWE Women’s Championship, Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Peacock is the best option to tune into Fastlane in the United States, offering the cheapest Fastlane live stream. Those living elsewhere can use a VPN if your local options aren’t as desirable. Read on for more details.

WWE Fastlane live stream quick links:

Access free trials and cheap live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: Peacock ($5.99)UK: TNT Sports Box Office (£19.95)Canada: Sportsnet Now (CAD$14.99)Australia: Binge (14-day free trial, AUD$10 monthly)When: Tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (Sun) / 2 a.m. CEST (Sun) / 10 a.m. AEST (Sun)

How to watch WWE Fastlane live streams from anywhere

You can use a VPN to watch Fastlane live if you don’t live in a country with cable access or streaming plans that include WWE Network events. Peacock in the United States is the best option; just note you’ll need to use a US-bound zip code and payment method.

If that won’t work for you, Binge in Australia will also stream Fastlane, and you can try it free for 14 days. Canada’s Sportsnet is another standalone streaming option accessible from anywhere with a VPN.

Don’t have one? Give ExpressVPN a try. It’s the best VPN we’ve tested, and many Insider staffers have used it for years. It’s great for streaming from international sources and also strengthens your online security.

ExpressVPN is on sale for a great offer right now. You can save 49% on the usual price and get three months for free. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, no questions asked. Want to know more about the service and app? We’ve got you covered with a detailed ExpressVPN review.

How to watch WWE Fastlane with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch Fastlane.Turn it on and set it to a US location.Go to: Peacock. Sign up for an account with a US zip code and payment method; you can also try Binge for 14 days free (via an Australian VPN connection).You can watch the event in a browser or via the Peacock app on various devices. When: Tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (Sun) / 2 a.m. CEST (Sun) / 10 a.m. AEST (Sun).

How to watch WWE Fastlane live streams in the US

WWE’s premium live events (the newly preferred term for its pay-per-view events) stream live exclusively on NBC Peacock in the United States. Those in the US have it easy—head to Peacock and subscribe, with monthly plans starting at just $5.99.

This fee will get you ad-supported access to all live and on-demand content, including WWE Fastlane 2023. Peacock also has a vast backlog of WWE shows and events dating back to classic wrestling periods like the “Attitude Era” and “Golden Era.”

How to watch WWE Fastlane in the UK

TNT Sports Box Office will show Fastlane in the UK via providers Sky, Virgin Media, and BT TV. To be clear, you won’t be able to watch it via the standalone TNT Sports Box Office streaming service. And though Peacock is now available on Sky and NOW in the UK, you won’t find WWE content there—it’s exclusive to TNT Sports.

If you’re purchasing the event through cable, it’ll cost you a one-time charge of £19.95 on top of any other subscription costs. Most cable companies in the UK require you to order PPV events directly on your set-top box, so consult the FAQs at the TNT Sports website to learn how to subscribe through your provider of choice.

How to watch WWE Fastlane in Canada

Fastlane will stream over the WWE Network via Sportsnet in Canada. The channel is available on all major cable providers, but if you’ve cut the cord, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming component Sportsnet Now separately for the same cost (CAD$14.99 monthly). You’ll gain access to this live event and other WWE content this way, but note that its library for older WWE content is minimal compared to Peacock in the US.

How to watch WWE Fastlane in Australia

Binge is the primary destination for Fastlane in Australia. Binge starts at AUD$10 per month, and new subscribers can start with a 14-day free trial.

WWE Fastlane match card

Ahead, we list a schedule of all the matches taking place at Fastlane. The premium live event starts promptly at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, October 7.

John Cena and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo SikoaSeth “Freakin” Rollins (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship)Iyo Sky (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship)Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)Rey Mysterio and The LWO vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

