Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker, Anthony Chickillo, tased by police after allegedly attempting to attack people at hospital; girlfriend claims he experienced medical episode related to bipolar disorder

Former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo was tasered by police this week after he “tried to attack everyone” at a hospital during an alleged medical episode.

Chickillo, 30, was at Hialeah Hospital in Hialeah, Florida, on Thursday when he began vandalizing an office there, witnesses said TMZ.

He then became involved in a wrestling match with his father, police said.

And in a video obtained by TMZ, Chickillo is seen barefoot and shirtless as police subdue and handcuff him.

According to Chickillo’s girlfriend, Katherine “Tatu Baby” Flores, his actions were caused by his bipolar disorder, which she said was caused by a concussion he suffered in the NFL.

Anthony Chickillo was seen in a video obtained by TMZ being subdued by police at a hospital

“It was just a medical situation,” she said.

TMZ reported that Chickillo was not arrested, but was placed in a psychiatric hold for 72 hours.

Chickillo’s girlfriend said he was currently in the hospital and receiving medication.

Chickillo was a sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2015 draft and played five seasons with the franchise.

He played one season with the Broncos in 2020 before hanging up his cleats.

Chickillo was arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Canadian track star Alysha Newman, but charges were dropped after she refused to testify against him.