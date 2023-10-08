Christina Milian puts on a cheeky display in Cancun after revealing her family is ‘really happy’ with their move to Paris

<!–

Christina Milian put on a saucy display this week as she soaked up the sun in Cancun.

The 42-year-old was spotted in an olive green bikini with thong bottoms and a matching open weave cover-up with the ocean in the background.

She wore it down and in her natural curls and had sunglasses on her beautiful face.

The Bring It On star – who shut down rumors of a feud with J.Lo – wore white sneakers as she slathered her legs with sunscreen.

Christina was accompanied by her mother and sister as the trio was set to go on a sightseeing tour.

The bikini bottoms were cut high on the legs with a thin strap, revealing the Falling Inn Love actress’ extensive hip tattoo.

Her mother Carmen Milian, 50, wore black shorts with a white top with a ruffle along the neckline.

She strapped the top with a thin black belt while tying her hair into a ponytail.

Christina’s mother and sisters have been a great help to the mother of three in balancing work, marriage and motherhood.

‘It takes a village. My husband is very supportive of each other, and we support each other very much. I’ve had it where it wasn’t the husband; I was a single mother for a very long time,” she said in an interview with Forbes.

‘My village was my mother, and my sisters. That’s still true, and we have such an amazing support system among us,” she continued.

“Knowing that I have this support system puts me at ease, allowing me to work while knowing my husband, mother and sisters will help and make the kids feel right at home.”

The singer and actress has been married to French singer M. Pokora, 38, since 2020. Together they are raising their sons Isaiah, three, and Kenna, two, as well as Christina’s daughter Violet, 13, from her marriage to rapper The Dream. .

The family left Los Angeles to live in Paris this summer and the family of five is thriving in the French capital.

Christina spoke Essence about her move, saying, “It’s amazing. Paris is one of the most beautiful places in the world to live.

‘It’s a very active lifestyle there. I like to move, I like to meet people, I like to see things, I like architecture, I like history. And so it’s rich in that, and it’s rich in culture,” she said.

‘I do a lot with my children. I take them to the park. There are parks everywhere. My daughter and I, after school I pick her up and we go for a walk. On the weekends we look for really fun food, go shopping and just discover things,” she continued.

‘And then my husband and I have really great dinners, we go for massages and we do things. I think it’s one of the best places for us to raise our family because we don’t like to be bored anyway and are always on the move. We are very happy there.’