Sun. Oct 8th, 2023

    News

    TikTok-Famous Police Chief Swapped Incest Vids on Secret Twitter Account: Feds

    By

    Oct 8, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    TikTok/El Dorado PD

    A TikTok-famous small-town police chief traded incest videos via a secret Twitter account discovered during a search of his home office, according to a newly unsealed federal complaint reviewed by The Daily Beast.

    Joel Justice Womochil, 38, went by “@ictbaddad” on the social media platform now known as X, with a profile picture of “Pedobear”—which the complaint describes as “a pedophilic cartoon utilized by some individuals engaged in the pedophile community.”

    “Hello kids :)” read the banner across the top of the now-defunct account’s profile page. Womochil, as @ictbaddad, described himself online as a “38 w male looking 4 that special girl that was raised right and wants 2 continue the tradition,” according to the complaint. “If u luv the little things In life message on Wire same name[.]”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

