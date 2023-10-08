Donald Trump Blames Biden for Hamas Attacking Israel

Reuters

Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden for Hamas’ attack on Israel on Saturday, claiming the long-simmering Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted into new violence because Biden is perceived as “weak.”

“It was a big attack with a lot of dead people all over the place,” Trump told an audience at a Waterloo, Iowa rally. “Who would think that? And the only difference, I believe, is the difference between one president and another president.”

The attack has resulted in more than 100 people dead in Israel and 232 people dead in Gaza, according to Israeli and Palestinian officials on Saturday afternoon. Thousands more are wounded, and Hamas fighters have taken an unknown number of people hostage.

