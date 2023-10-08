Jamie Lee Curtis, Guy Oseary, Gal Gadot Respond to Palestine’s Attack on Israel: “My Heart Is Aching”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Gal Gadot, Amy Schumer and Guy Oseary took to social media to share their sympathy for Israel after Hamas militants launched land and air strikes on the Gaza Strip early Saturday morning.

Gadot, who has spoken out in support of Israel in the past, posted a screenshot of a news report saying that Israeli soldiers and civilians had been taken hostage by militants. In the caption, she wrote that “at least 250 Israelis have been murdered and dozens of female children and elderly people have been held as hostages in Gaza by the Palestinian military group Hamas.”

She continued: “More than 3,000 rockets were fired from early morning. Hamas holds hostages and controls bases and settlements in Israel. More than 1,500 people have been injured and heavy fighting continues. “I hear their voices and they’re banging on the door. I’m with my two small children.’ My heart hurts.”

In his own lengthy post about Israel, former manager Oseary wrote that Hamas told anyone with a gun, any weapon, to take it out and use it, because “today begins the best and most honorable history.” He shared a video of a young woman named Noa who was at a music festival when she was shot and kidnapped.

“This is horrific. These killings are being celebrated by the government/regime in Iran,” he wrote in the caption. “Many women, children and the elderly are taken from their homes and kidnapped. I have always prayed for peace. ALWAYS. I have always stood up for my Jewish community and also for my Arab brothers and sisters. I have no words today. Only heartache. Only tears.”

Curtis and Schumer reposted Oseary’s message and added some of their own words, with the Everything everywhere at once stars share: “My hands in yours.” She also posted an image of scared children, with the caption “terror skies.”

“Jewish people are the only group not allowed to defend themselves,” Schumer wrote under Oseary’s caption. “This has nothing to do with the occupation. Hamas does not want an end to the occupation. They want to eradicate Israel. They are funded by Iran, which is trying to destroy the peace agreement.”

