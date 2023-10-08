Kanye West Supports Italian Soccer Team Genoa in Match Against AC Milan Following Official Confirmation of Marriage to Bianca Censori

The controversial rapper has been in Italy with his wife Bianca for several months

He was a guest at Genoa for their Serie A match against Milan on Saturday

Kanye West was a surprise guest of the Italian football team Genoa on Saturday evening during their league match against AC Milan.

And fittingly, the controversial American rap star was there to witness a contentious, chaotic meeting between the two sides.

A day after Dailymail.com exclusively revealed that he is legally married to Bianca Censori – having secretly tied the knot with the Australian architect a month after his split from Kim Kardashian last year – Kanye was spotted at Luigi Ferraris Stadium ahead of Genoa’s clash with Serie One giants Milan.

As a guest of the home club, the 46-year-old was even presented with his own shirt when he greeted the Genoa managers prior to kick-off.

He then watched as Milan secured a nail-biting 1-0 win on a crazy night that saw two players sent off in stoppage time and France striker Olivier Giroud acting as a makeshift goalkeeper.

He posed for a photo next to Milan and Portugal striker Rafael Leao after the match

The match took a chaotic turn when Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan saw red late in stoppage time for a foul on Caleb Ekuban, and Giroud was forced to take his place in goal as the visitors had already made five substitutions.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal player brilliantly denied George Puscas just before the final whistle as Christian Pulisic’s 87th-minute strike proved the difference between the two teams for Milan.

Intriguingly, hours earlier, Kardashian had shared a photo of a signed Milan jersey she received on her Instagram Story.

It later emerged that American international Pulisic had sent the shirt to Kanye’s ex-wife before the match.

After the Genoa match, Kanye posed for a photo alongside Milan and Portugal striker Rafael Leao, who shared the image on his Instagram Story with the caption: ‘Legend’.

He has been in Italy with his wife Bianca for several months, with the singer and songwriter seen showing off his gold wedding ring in Milan after it was confirmed the pair were legally married last year.

The confusion surrounding their intriguing wedding has finally been cleared up after the couple reportedly got married under a “confidential marriage license” in California, meaning it wasn’t made public.

Many had assumed the rapper and the Yeezy architect, 28, got married in a ceremony that was not legally binding as there was seemingly no evidence of the union, with reports claiming they held a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this year in January without an official marriage license.

Kanye was later captured by a fan leaving the stadium in Genoa after the exciting match

His mysterious marriage to Bianca Censori (right) was finally confirmed as legal this week

However, DailyMail.com confirmed that this is not the case after obtaining and reviewing the official document that lists their wedding date as December 20, 2022 – just a month after he finalized his divorce from first wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022.

According to their marriage certificate, the happy couple got married in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley, and DailyMail.com has learned that the couple has chosen an undisclosed location for the special event.

The document was filed under their full name, Bianca Censori, and simply “Ye” for the rapper, who legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.

Kanye entered a coffee shop in Milan this week in a layered look with a black short-sleeved T-shirt and a long-sleeved shirt. A wide gold band was clearly visible on his ring finger.