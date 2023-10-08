Former International Australian sports star now facing charges for producing child abuse material while working as a top school teacher

Neil Barrowcliff is an Australian baseball hero

Has the annual Golden Glove award named after him

Material accused of indecency and abuse against minor girls

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian baseball hero and former international sports star immortalized with a “Golden Glove” to his name has been charged with offenses against young girls.

Neil John Barrowcliff – affectionately known as “Barrows” in baseball circles – has been charged with 29 offenses, including indecent assault against a girl aged 14 to 15.

The 69-year-old award-winning player, coach and manager, who received the nation’s highest honors during his five-decade career, is also charged with multiple counts of producing and possessing child pornography.

The alleged offenses were committed between 2011 and 2022 in Sydney’s northwest and west and included the alleged recording of material on an Apple iPhone 4.

Mr Barrowcliff was arrested and charged with two offenses in July last year, and a further 27 in July this year, and is expected to fight the charges.

In Parramatta Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate David Price canceled a hearing scheduled for this month on two original charges to take into account 27 additional offenses brought against Mr Barrowcliff in July.

Neil Barrowcliff was arrested and charged with two offenses in July last year and a further 27 charges were laid against him in July this year.

Former international player immortalized with Golden Glove Award for baseball at University of Sydney

Neil ‘Barrows’ Barrowcliff played for Hunter’s Hill and then the Sydney University baseball team for five years in the 1960s and 1970s.

The University named him to its 2004 “Team of the Century” and introduced its Neil Barrowcliff Golden Glove Award in 2009 to commemorate his career.

He represented the NSW Patriots for 12 seasons in the Claxton Shield, then the national interstate competition until the establishment of the Australian Baseball League.

Mr Barrowcliff played three times for Australia and was Director or Coach of School Sport Australia’s Baseball NSW from 1989 to 1997 and acted as National Secretary from 2003 to 2019.

In 2004, the University of Sydney named Neil Barrowcliff as an outfielder for its “Team of the Century”.

A Sydney magistrate adjourned alleged offenses against Neil Barrowcliff’s children until November to set a hearing date

He was Director of Personal Development, Health and Physical Education at Pennant Hills High School between 2003 and 2014.

In 2004, the Baseball Federation of Australia appointed him tournament director for its national competition.

In 2013, Major League Baseball’s Australian Academy program recognized him for his “tremendously effective” leadership of its program.

He has worked as a sports teacher for the NSW Department of Education and Training and was Director of the Australian Schoolboys Tour in 2016 and served on the Baseball Committee of the School Sport Australia Management Board the year next.

In 2018, Mr. Barrowcliff was Executive Director of the Oceana Qualifying Under-18 Baseball Team.

Magistrate Price adjourned Mr Barrowcliff’s charges until November to set a hearing date for the charges.