American Resident in Close Proximity to Gaza Recounts Harrowing Firsthand Experience of Hamas-Israel Conflict, After Three Kibbutz Members tragically lose their lives to gun violence

An American woman living a mile from Gaza says she has “never been so scared in my life” after Hamas militants attacked Israel, infiltrating her daughter’s home and killing three members of her community.

Adele Raemer, a 68-year-old retired teacher who moved from the Bronx to Israel in 1975, wrote down her experience as she holed up in her safe room while terrorists invaded her building.

‘I have to say this is very scary. I have never been so scared in my life,” Raemer said in a video update from her safe room.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to defeat Hamas after their sudden invasion killed at least 482 people and injured another 3,200 – in less than one day. Dozens of others are said to have been kidnapped and driven across the border into the Gaza Strip.

Adele Raemer, 68, documented Hamas’ attack on Israel from her home just a mile from the Gaza Strip

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday morning, ultimately killing hundreds and injuring thousands

Raemer, who lives on a kibbutz a mile from Gaza where she entertains hospitalized children as a clown, documented the attack in a post early Saturday morning: “Suddenly out of nowhere, a huge barrage, non-stop,” she said.

‘I heard massive machine gun fire. No idea if the IDF is there yet. Everyone in lockdown,” she said.

Raemer said Hamas militants crossed the kibbutz and tried to break in.

‘I hear a lot of shooting, even through the thick walls of the safe room. I have to go to the toilet, but I don’t dare. I have literally never been so scared,” she wrote.

Just the night before the attack, Raemer posted a video celebrating her community’s 77th anniversary. Hours later they were at war.

Raemer’s son-in-law was forced to shoot militants who stormed the house where her grandchildren live and three members of her kibbutz and nine terrorists were killed, according to The New York Post.

‘This is just completely unprecedented. We’ve never had anything like this before,” Raemer said in a video update.

“The sheer number of missiles fired simultaneously is overwhelming Iron Dome.

“So I don’t know where we’re going, but this is war. You can’t ignore that. I don’t know if you can hear the explosions in the background.’

Raemer, a 68-year-old retired teacher who moved from the Bronx to Israel in 1975, was eventually rescued by soldiers

She said she had “never been so scared in her life” after a terrorist tried to break into her home

Dozens of people are said to have been kidnapped from the streets of Israel and driven across the border into the Gaza Strip

“Terrorists have infiltrated Israel, on top of massive rocket attacks. If you are the praying type, pray for us.”

Raemer said she was thirsty and needed to go to the bathroom, but was terrified of drinking too much or leaving her safe room.

She shared a photo of her covered windows and wrote: ‘Terrorists were still trying to break into my house. So far that has not been successful.’

In the afternoon she was notified that help was on the way and she hoped to have time to pack some of her belongings to take with her.

She later posted a photo with soldiers rescuing her and revealed how she had to flee in just the clothes she was wearing.

“We have been taken to a secure central location, guarded by our members with guns, and are awaiting further instructions,” she said.

‘I left with the dress I’m wearing, my bag, grabbed my sleeping pills and put on shoes.

‘This is completely unprecedented, we have always been able to grab at least one bag. I haven’t brushed my teeth or washed my face.’

Raemer said her son-in-law was forced to shoot militants who stormed the house where her grandchildren live

The attacks killed three members of the Raemer kibbutz and nine terrorists

Raemer shared a video of herself being pulled to safety, showing the damage in her community.

“What is happening here and in other communities along the border is a case of a terrorist army invading a sovereign state. “I will not apologize for any military action our IDF takes to restore security to our lives,” she said.

Raemer is still in the kibbutz but is under army protection and described the circumstances.

“So I spend the night with the scared humanity of my community. “We are in a large communal safe space, with overflowing toilets and rubbish, surrounded by the smells of unwashed people,” she said.

The attack left hundreds dead and thousands injured. Dozens of others are said to have been kidnapped and driven across the border into the Gaza Strip.