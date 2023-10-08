Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reportedly Tapped by Netflix for Reality Series Following the Resounding Success of His Father’s Documentary

<!–

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are reportedly ‘being eyed by Netflix for their own reality series’ following the success of his parents’ documentary.

The aspiring chef, 24, and the actress, 28, supported David and Victoria at the BECKHAM documentary premiere earlier this week.

In the tell-all Beckham documentary, the couple provide an intimate insight into their marriage and early romance, their family life and David’s football career.

While viewers of the four-part Netflix hit are raving about David and Victoria’s ‘beautiful’ love story, Brooklyn and Nicola are hoping to document their own love story.

A TV insider said this The mirror: ‘Brooklyn and Nicola are passionate about showing their real relationship behind the headlines.’

They added: ‘The wider family won’t really be involved. Their goal is to establish them as their own brand, like a millennial Posh and Becks.

“They are exploring the possibilities and Netflix bosses have already shown interest.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Brooklyn and Nicola for comment.

Nicola and Brooklyn looked as in love as ever as they joined David and Victoria and siblings Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, at the premiere on Tuesday.

For the occasion, Victoria looked glamorous in a white blazer with a plunging neckline and satin lapels, which she paired with straight-leg trousers.

The united front comes after Victoria and her daughter-in-law have been plagued by rumors of a feud since Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn last year.

While Victoria and Nicola were at the center of the drama, they appeared to be in good spirits at the after-party on Tuesday night.

The Cold War started when Victoria and Nicola fell out over her wedding dress and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the former Spice Girl turned her son and daughter-in-law away from her new Paris Fashion Week show, says another family insider.

A source who knows Nicola well said the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding and only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue wearing Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview in which he insisted that Victoria’s withdrawal of offer was not intended as a disrespect to her new mother-in-law.

However, the family appeared to show a united front at the premiere of their all-encompassing Netflix show, titled BECKHAM, which hits screens at 8am on Wednesday and will see the Beckhams give an unprecedented insight into their family life.