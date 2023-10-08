Adelaide Incident: Woman Injured in Torrensville Stabbing, Man Arrested

<!–

Police have charged a man with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in the stomach during a domestic violence incident in South Australia.

Emergency services rushed to Henley Beach Road in Torrensville, Adelaide, shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday following reports a woman had been stabbed.

A 44-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was found at the scene with a torso injury and was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

Emergency services rushed to Henley Beach Road (pictured) in Torrensville, Adelaide and found a 44-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park with a torso injury.

A 40-year-old man was arrested nearby after police searched the premises for the suspected attacker.

The 40-year-old has since been charged with assault causing injury and has been refused bail.

He will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.