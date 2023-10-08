Sun. Oct 8th, 2023

    Adelaide Incident: Woman Injured in Torrensville Stabbing, Man Arrested

    Police have charged a man with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in the stomach during a domestic violence incident in South Australia.

    Emergency services rushed to Henley Beach Road in Torrensville, Adelaide, shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday following reports a woman had been stabbed.

    A 44-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was found at the scene with a torso injury and was transported to the hospital for her injuries.

    Police in South Australia have charged a 40-year-old man with assault causing bodily harm after he allegedly stabbed a woman in the torso during a domestic altercation.

    Emergency services rushed to Henley Beach Road (pictured) in Torrensville, Adelaide and found a 44-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park with a torso injury.

    “His injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time,” police said.

    A 40-year-old man was arrested nearby after police searched the premises for the suspected attacker.

    Police said the altercation was not accidental because the two men knew each other.

    The 40-year-old has since been charged with assault causing injury and has been refused bail.

    He will appear in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

