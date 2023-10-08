Aaron Rodgers shares update on injury recovery as Jets QB undergoes marble therapy and works out with resistance bands: ‘Healing’

Rodgers recently revealed he is ‘well ahead’ of schedule in his rehabilitation

The 39-year-old tore his Achilles tendon four times in his Jets debut last month

Aaron Rodgers has given a glimpse of his ‘rise to recovery’ as he battles back from the torn Achilles tendon that brought his career with the New York Jets to an early halt.

Rodgers suffered the injury just four times in his highly anticipated Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills last month, sparking fears that his first season with the franchise could already be over.

But in the three weeks that have followed, the 39-year-old has raised hopes he could return sooner than expected after being seen using crutches on his left foot before the Jets’ loss to the Chiefs last Sunday.

He then revealed during a weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show that he is in fact “well ahead” of schedule in terms of his recovery.

Following that positive update, Rodgers shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting his rehabilitation process so far.

Rodgers tore his Achilles minutes in his Jets debut against the Buffalo Bills on September 11

Along with photos of him walking on crutches, lying on treatment tables and talking to teammate Tim Boyle, it shows the four-time NFL MVP undergoing marble therapy to treat his Achilles injury.

Marbles are often used to improve foot strength after injuries, especially plantar fasciitis, an inflammation in the heel area, and heel spurs.

Picking up marbles with the toes can help strengthen the feet and speed up the recovery process, and Rodgers appears to have opted for that method.

The selection of photos also includes a photo of him working out while using a resistance band.

Jets fans are now optimistic that Rodgers could return much sooner than expected and still have a role in the 2023 season.

Discussing his encouraging performance at MetLife last Sunday, he said on the Pat McAfee show, “The first goal was basically to get up straight, be out of the boot and be able to make a couple of plays by the time I got back.” to walk’. he said when asked about his appearance at MetLife on Sunday.

“I couldn’t fly until I was cleared again last week with no blood clots, so coming to the Sunday night game was always on the agenda. That was the goal, so I definitely achieved it. The next goal is now walking without crutches.

“It’s pretty clear that this kind of thing puts me well ahead of the normal protocols when it comes to normal rehabilitation. That was always my mentality and that was what (Dr) Neal (ElAttrache) and I talked about in the locker room after it happened; with the kind of surgery he had been doing for a while now.

Rodgers confirmed he is ‘well ahead’ of schedule in his recovery from injury this week

“And whatever protocols were in place… they weren’t adhering to them. “Being as smart as possible and not trying to stretch the Achilles tendon, but stretching the Achilles tendon in a way that allows me to move faster and accelerate, regardless of the timeline that has been the standard for these types of injuries.”

Rodgers also said he no longer feels pain in his Achilles tendon, adding: “It’s just tight, it’s not painful.

“I went to the best surgeon in the country, so he did a fantastic operation and has assured me many times that I’m not going to tear that thing unless I do some calf stretches – which I love, a good calf stretch. So it was painful not to be able to do that mentally.

‘But the great thing is that we started working straight away after the operation and I didn’t lose a ton of my calf. But it’s not painful, it’s definitely a little stiff. In the first part of the rehabilitation, it takes some time to get that thing going.

“I have great people on the West Coast, phenomenal people here at the facility. So I have a lot of rehabilitation in the future and I’m looking forward to the next goal, which I can hopefully achieve in a few weeks.’