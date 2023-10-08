‘Bring Them Home’: Israeli Families Plead for the Lives of Hamas’ Civilian Hostages

Ashraf Amra/Reuters

Warning: This piece contains distressing footage that may be disturbing to viewers.

As the fate of an “unprecedented” number of Israeli hostages hung in the balance late Saturday following a surprise attack by Hamas militants, the loved ones of some of the missing and captured have taken to social media to plead for their safe return.

“It is unprecedented in our history that we have so many Israeli nationals in the hands of a terrorist organization,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, told CNN.

