Sun. Oct 8th, 2023

    News

    ‘Bring Them Home’: Israeli Families Plead for the Lives of Hamas’ Civilian Hostages

    By

    Oct 8, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    ‘Bring Them Home’: Israeli Families Plead for the Lives of Hamas’ Civilian Hostages

    Ashraf Amra/Reuters

    Warning: This piece contains distressing footage that may be disturbing to viewers.

    As the fate of an “unprecedented” number of Israeli hostages hung in the balance late Saturday following a surprise attack by Hamas militants, the loved ones of some of the missing and captured have taken to social media to plead for their safe return.

    “It is unprecedented in our history that we have so many Israeli nationals in the hands of a terrorist organization,” Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, told CNN.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kansas Police Chief Joel Justice Womochil, Who Gained TikTok Fame, Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Content on Twitter Account Named ‘Pedobear’

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    First Nation support for referendum debunked by Indigenous Voice poll

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy said an angry protester crashed into his car at a campaign event. Police say that’s not what happened.

    Oct 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kansas Police Chief Joel Justice Womochil, Who Gained TikTok Fame, Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Content on Twitter Account Named ‘Pedobear’

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    First Nation support for referendum debunked by Indigenous Voice poll

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy said an angry protester crashed into his car at a campaign event. Police say that’s not what happened.

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    What Happens When a Town Has 11 Residents and 1 Disappears?

    Oct 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy