Sylvia Jeffreys and Scherri-Lee Biggs dazzle as they join a who’s who of Australian breakfast TV to attend Nine newsreader Tracy Vo’s wedding in Perth

The who’s who of Australian television graced the city of Perth on Saturday to attend the wedding of beloved Nine News reporter Tracy Vo and her partner Liam Connolly.

The much-awaited event was held at the picturesque Moana Hall and it was indeed a star-studded affair.

At the top of the guest list were Australian media power couple Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic.

Both shared light moments with other attendees, reflecting the joyful atmosphere of the occasion.

Weather presenter Scherri-Lee Biggs, looking as radiant as ever, joined the gathering alongside former footballer Daniel Venables.

Also in attendance were Perth reporters Hannah Sinclair and Renae Henry.

The ex-Today newsreader announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend in July last year, showing off her flashy engagement ring at the waterfall.

She shared the happy news on Instagram and said: “He took me to Miri Miri and asked me to marry him. I cried, I swore and then I said yes.’

More to come…