Sun. Oct 8th, 2023

    News

    What Happens When a Town Has 11 Residents and 1 Disappears?

    By

    Oct 8, 2023 , ,
    What Happens When a Town Has 11 Residents and 1 Disappears?

    Jesse Gohier-Fleet / HBO

    If you were looking to move to the literal middle of nowhere, you might very well wind up in Larrimah, a tiny Australian outpost on Stewart Highway in the Northern Territory that, a few years back, boasted a population of 11.

    Its ranks decreased by one on December 16, 2017, when long-time resident Paddy Moriarty vanished. It was a turn of events that stoked national curiosity, and it serves as fodder for a captivating whodunit and portrait of fringe life in Last Stop Larrimah, an HBO documentary (October 8)—produced by Jay and Mark Duplass who also produced Netflix’s Wild, Wild Country—about a small town, big feuds, and one extremely mysterious disappearance.

    An Irishman who settled in Larrimah after pit stops in other Aussie locales (including one where he apparently had nine children with an Aboriginal woman), Paddy was apparently well-liked in Larrimah. And Thomas Tancred’s film conveys his gregarious straight-talking personality through old interviews with him and other locales that—in a stroke of storytelling luck—were produced years earlier by a TV news station.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Kansas Police Chief Joel Justice Womochil, Who Gained TikTok Fame, Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Content on Twitter Account Named ‘Pedobear’

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    First Nation support for referendum debunked by Indigenous Voice poll

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy said an angry protester crashed into his car at a campaign event. Police say that’s not what happened.

    Oct 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Kansas Police Chief Joel Justice Womochil, Who Gained TikTok Fame, Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Content on Twitter Account Named ‘Pedobear’

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    First Nation support for referendum debunked by Indigenous Voice poll

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    Vivek Ramaswamy said an angry protester crashed into his car at a campaign event. Police say that’s not what happened.

    Oct 8, 2023
    News

    What Happens When a Town Has 11 Residents and 1 Disappears?

    Oct 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy