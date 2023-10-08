Kansas Police Chief Joel Justice Womochil, Who Gained TikTok Fame, Arrested for Sharing Inappropriate Content on Twitter Account Named ‘Pedobear’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A small-town police chief famous for his TikTok clips allegedly traded incest videos on a secret social media account and kept a trove of child pornography, court documents show.

Joel Justice Womochil, 38, was charged with 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a child and 10 counts of aggravated internet trafficking of child pornography.

The former police chief in Burns, Kansas is said to have an X account, formerly Twitter, with the username @ictbaddad and a profile photo of a ‘Pedobear’.

Court documents describes Pedobear as ‘a pedophile cartoon used by an individual involved in the pedophile community’ and says ‘it can be used by this community to identify individuals who have a sexual interest in children’.’

The engaged officer’s biography read: ’38 We look masculine, that special girl who has been raised well and wants to continue the tradition. If you like the little things in life, post on Wire with the same name.’

The ex-police chief also had a TikTok account with 218,300 followers

The secret account had more than 1,000 followers before it was deleted.

Investigators reportedly found fifteen images on the secret account, showing multiple photos of a man’s erection.

They also discovered that the photos of the man were taken at the suspect’s home in El Dorado, Kansas.

Officials found 851 thumbnail images linked to a hard drive on Womochil’s laptop. and numerous images of child exploitation material.

Court documents also detail a conversation between Womochil and another unknown person on his account in February, showing the former police chief took money in exchange for incest videos.

Womochil, who has no children of his own, was engaged to another police officer who told investigators he operated his secret account from their home in Kansas.

The ex-police chief also had a TikTok account where he bragged 218,300 followers.

Womochil posted videos dressed in full police fatigues and talked about himself or made reaction videos to other users’ content.

Following Womochil’s arrest, many Burns County residents have said they have lost confidence in their police department.

Resident Wesley Castleberry shared Kake.com“I have absolutely no confidence in the Burns Police Department,” he said.

“So actually I don’t even call them. If I think someone is messing around in my house, I’m there looking with a gun and a flashlight.

“The city council supposedly hired this man to keep the city of Burns safe. And yet, what has he done? “He’s completely undermined everyone’s confidence that he was hired to, you know, oversee.”

Womochil became police chief in Burns in February 2022, but resigned in early August of this year.

At his dismissal, the suspect said it was “in the best interest of me and this department” that he leave.

‘I feel it is necessary to resign at this time. Recent events have made me reflect on my responsibilities as a leader and the impact my decisions have on the lives of others.” He wrote.

On October 6, he was hit with enough charges to put him behind bars for decades.

In a 2022 interview Speaking to the Marion County Record, Womochil said he joined the police force because of his “deep-seated desire to help people who needed it.”

‘As I got older, I saw myself more as a protector. I protected those who were bullied or could not protect themselves… When I stood up for someone, I was respected,” Womochil told the newspaper.

He was previously a U.S. Army combat medic, an armed guard, a property manager, a correctional officer, and a grocery store manager. According to him, Womochil also studied at Wichita State University for Psychology LinkedIn account.