Sun. Oct 8th, 2023

    Going Face-to-Face With the Terror Org That Killed My Aunt

    Oct 8, 2023 , , ,
    Going Face-to-Face With the Terror Org That Killed My Aunt

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images and Courtesy of Nikki Vargas

    The following is an excerpt from author and travel editor Nikki Vargas’ new book, Call You When I Land, out Nov. 7 via Hanover Square Press.

    I’ve never been to this part of Bogotá before. I’m somewhere on the outskirts of the city, where the neighborhood streets are dirty and dusty, covered with a layer of beige soot that kicks up each time the wind blows. The sidewalks are empty, the doorways are darkened, and the windows are covered by metal bars—all of it giving the sense we’ve landed in some post-apocalyptic neighborhood.

