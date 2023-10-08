Prince William’s Cheery Environmental Message to Kids: ‘Shoot for the EARTH’

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ahead of next month’s Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore, Prince William is pulling a JFK and telling the next generation that it’s time to dream big as we try to care for Planet Earth. Here’s his message to the little ones, in the forward to a new children’s book called The Earthshot Prize: A Handbook for Dreamers and Thinkers, out this week from Hachette.

“When I was the age many of you reading this are now, a lot of people didn’t believe that the changes they were seeing in our planet’s climate were anything to worry about—and some refused to even believe those changes were happening at all.

But while denying it was happening then was scary; feeling defeated and giving up hope to fix these problems now is an even scarier thought.

