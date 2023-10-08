Identical twins recall awkward moment their boyfriends proposed on the same night

<!–

They are Australian triplets who are known for their popularity Outspoken podcast.

And now Amy, Kate and Sophie Taeuber are all engaged and expected to tie the knot soon.

But two of the siblings are cringing over the awkward moment their boyfriends proposed that same night.

Amy and Sophie revealed the embarrassing details during a televised appearance Judge Gina podcast on Tuesdays.

Sophie told listeners that the proposals were unplanned and came about because her fiancé Brandon didn’t share his news with Amy’s fiancé Dale.

But it seems Amy and Sophie – pictured with their fiancée – are still cringing over the awkward moment their pals proposed on the same night in 2021.

Judge Gina asked Sophie to clarify whether boys were friends.

“They’re friends, but you think they can put it past each other,” she joked.

“Sophie’s partner’s face fell when he heard the news,” Amy added.

“And that’s because he planned to pop the question when Sophie got home that night,” she continued.

Elsewhere in the chat, Sophie said the triplets already share ‘so much’ with each other and that they weren’t counting on a shared engagement.

The healthy triplets previously revealed that Amy and Sophie’s partners both popped the question on Christmas Eve 2021, while Kate got engaged in May.

Sophie shared the story of the family’s double engagement with Daily Mail Australia at the time.

“On Christmas Eve we had a family dinner with our parents,” she explained.

‘Before dinner, Dale asked Amy to marry him. He said they should exchange one present before Christmas because it’s always so hectic. He wrapped the ring and made a video of their memories together,” she added.

“When they got to dinner, they didn’t tell anyone and waited for us to see the ring. In the meantime, my partner Brandon had his parents put up the lights at our house and put up a ‘will you marry me’ sign.”

“When Brandon heard the news about Amy and Dale, he was so stressed and desperately texted his family asking if he should pull the pin and do it another night,” she laughed.

Brandon finally decided to pop the question, but in an awkward turn of events, both he and Dale had chosen very similar engagement rings for their brides-to-be.

“Our father knew both were happening because they asked his permission. However, he didn’t know until mine took place on Christmas Eve,” Sophie added.

Together, the Tauber triplets present the Outspoken podcast, which covers the lives and scandals of Australia’s biggest social media influencers.

The show often tops the charts and is regularly in the top 200 of the overall Apple Podcasts chart.

The triplets are all journalists, with Amy previously working for Channel Seven, while Sophie worked at Network 10 and Hit 107.