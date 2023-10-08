Huge explosions, violent artillery shelling around Arqub

NNA – The sounds of huge explosions have been echoed throughout the villages of Al-Arqub and Hasbaya since the early morning, andnbsp;centers in Ruwaisat Al-Alam and the radar site were subjected to heavy artillery shelling.

The enemy Israeli army bombed the occupied territories after announcing that its positions in the Shebaa Farms and Jabal Al-Sheikhnbsp;had been bombed ldquo;from within Lebanon.rdquo;

It was also reported that the Israeli site of Zabdin was targeted again in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills

